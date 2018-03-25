Rockets set franchise record for wins in a season

RT to congratulate the squad on the most wins in franchise history! #RunAsOne pic.twitter.com/sGwIZkv5We — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) March 25, 2018

HOUSTON – The Rockets just keep winning. They won their eighth straight game when they beat the Pelicans 114-91. They have won 25 of their past 26 games and set a franchise record with 59 wins on the season. There are still nine games left in the regular season, and the Rockets hold a 4.5 game lead over the Golden State Warriors for home court advantage in the playoffs. The Rockets players were not too excited about setting the franchise record for wins, they want to win the team’s third championship.

