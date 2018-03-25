× The key players in the Stormy Daniels scandal

WASHINGTON — Adult film star Stormy Daniels is set to appear on television Sunday night to discuss her alleged affair with Donald Trump before he became President and the hush money she says she received to keep it quiet.

Here are some names that may come up during her interview with “60 Minutes.”:

Stephanie Clifford:

Daniels’ legal name is Stephanie Clifford. She’s gone to court to break her silence about an alleged affair she had with Trump before he became President. In the court filing, Clifford alleges their affair was more than a decade ago, and says Trump’s lawyer paid her $130,000 to stay silent just before the 2016 election.

The White House has denied the affair happened.

Michael Avenatti:

He’s the attorney representing Daniels. He has accused Trump’s legal team of “engaging in thuggish behavior” by accusing Daniels of violating a nondisclosure agreement.

“Now we have a sitting US President … who is threatening to sue a private citizen for over $20 million for talking about their relationship,” Avenatti said last week. He tweeted an image of what looked like a CD or DVD on Thursday, saying the disc contains evidence proving the porn star’s claims about her alleged affair with Trump.

Michael Cohen:

The President’s longtime attorney has accused Daniels of violating a nondisclosure agreement by talking about the alleged affair.

Cohen has admitted to facilitating a payment to Daniels in 2016. News of the payment led to allegations it may have violated campaign finance laws. He recently joked to Vanity Fair that he would take “an extended vacation on (Daniels’) dime.”

Charles Harder

He is part of Trump’s legal team, and is seeking to move the lawsuit by Daniels from state to federal court. The attorneys say that since Daniels agreed to pay $1 million for “each breach,” she could owe as much as $20 million if an arbitration judge sides with Trump’s attorneys. Harder is best known for representing Hulk Hogan in his lawsuit against Gawker, which resulted in its bankruptcy.

Karen McDougal:

The former Playboy model says she had an affair with Trump over a decade ago, around the same time as Daniels’ alleged relationship.

“I didn’t know he was intimate with other ladies,” she said last week on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360. “I thought I was the only one.”

The White House has denied the affair happened.