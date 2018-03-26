3 Houston residents arrested with ‘enough Fentanyl to kill an entire city several times over’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Three Houston residents have been arrested after Ohio police allegedly caught the suspect with enough Fentanyl to kill and entire city— several times over!

Anthony Robinson, Barbera Wilson, and Darrius Lewis have all been charged with federal possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Police say the Texas tag team was caught Wednesday with more than three pounds of the powerful opioid worth $1 million in street value.

The investigation started when the three checked into a Red Roof Hotel. According to the affidavit the hotel manager reported three people checked into the hotel and were acting strangely. Police reportedly watched the three come and go from their room. On Tuesday, Robinson and Wilson drove to an Ohio post office in separate cars to allegedly mail a kilo of fentanyl to Houston.

Police found the package and say it was wrapped in several heat-sealed plastic bags and tested positive for the drug. After obtaining a warrant, police searched their hotel room and found more than a pound of fentanyl along with about 8 thousand dollars in cash. During questioning, Robinson and Wilson claimed they were half siblings who had driven up from Texas for a wedding and Lewis had flown to Ohio from Houston.

The trio is being held at the Lucas County Jail in Ohio.