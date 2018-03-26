$30,000 bond set for armed suspect threatening to kill man in north Houston, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Bond was set at $30,000 for a suspect accused of pointing a handgun at a man during an argument Friday in the Spring area, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office confirmed.

Milton Harris, 39, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators said the Harris and the victim were having a verbal argument when the suspect threatened to kill him and pulled out a gun. Harris was arrested by deputies in the 14600 block of Ella Boulevard and taken to the Harris County jail.

No injuries were reported.