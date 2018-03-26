EaDo and Washington Avenue rank among top gentrified neighborhoods in U.S.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houston's East Downtown and Washington Avenue neighborhoods have been ranked among the most gentrified areas in the United States, according to California-based Rent Cafe. The ranking is basked on the latest census data.

East Downtown — or EaDo — is the third most gentrified area in the U.S. and Washington Avenue came in at No. 19.

"East Downtown is very different from a established residential neighborhood gentrifying," said East Downtown Management District Executive Director Anton Sinkewich.

"It's not like a lot of wealthy people moved in and displaced other folks who were here. You basically have vacant properties that now have housing on them," Sinkewich said.

Residents don't want too much to change.

"When I was a little girl it was all residential and I understand it became kind of known as just warehouses and things, I like it being mixed with some of the new townhouses and things but keeping some of the old," longtime EaDo resident Kathleen Berleth said.

Head over to the Heights and you get the Washington avenue zip code, where home values and household income both jumped over 100 percent.

"My home value has gone up quite substantially, just form the other businesses that have come in and it's just amazing how this area has blossomed," Washington Avenue resident Ashra Dunker said.