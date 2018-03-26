Harris County Sheriff’s Office releases dash cam footage from last week’s deadly shooting of unarmed man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is further investigating last week's deadly shooting of an unarmed man, Danny Ray Thomas, by Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Cameron Brewer.

On Monday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez released dash cam footage of the incident.

"Get on the ground, man!" Deputy Brewer can be heard screaming off camera as Thomas approaches. Within 30 seconds of arriving, Brewer fired one gunshot at Thomas. Sadly, that shot turned out to be fatal.

The Houston Police Department is also investigating the deputy-involved shooting.

"We're going to try to get through this as quickly as possible," Sheriff Gonzalez announced. "I think the public deserves that. Obviously, Mr. Thomas' family deserves that, and the Harris County Sheriff's Office family also deserves that."

So, why wasn't a taser used instead of a gun?

Sheriff Gonzalez says, "We want to continue to study and look at the use of force, not only in lethal but non-lethal-- with the use of tasers, for example."

And why is there no bodycam footage of the shooting?

"Just two hours before, the deputy had been issued his body-worn camera. So, he did not have it on his person, and it was being charged in his vehicle," said Sheriff Gonzalez.

The sheriff says the entire deadly confrontation with the deputy happened in only 30 seconds. In just half a minute, a life was lost and so many others were changed forever.

LIVE: Update on the HCSO Internal Investigation into March 22 Deputy-Involved Shooting of Danny Ray Thomas #hounews https://t.co/u1G2SnukZq — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) March 26, 2018