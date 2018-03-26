× HCSO: Ex-boyfriend breaks into home using old garage code, shoots woman, kills new boyfriend and himself

CYPRESS, Texas— The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after man killed his ex-girlfriend’s new lover, then himself in west Houston.

According to deputies, the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to a man beating on a garage door in the Cypress Mills Park subdivision around 3:15 a.m.

“The former boyfriend came to the residence beating on the door, when they didn’t let him in, he used the garage door code that was not changed and entered the home and fatally shot the new homeowner’s boyfriend,” said Ben Beall with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was transported to the hospital in stable condition.