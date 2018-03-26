HCSO: Suspected drug dealer, woman arrested after marijuana and cocaine found during traffic stop in Spring

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman and suspected drug dealer were arrested Saturday after a traffic stop in the Spring area resulted in deputies finding marijuana and narcotics, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office said.

Demarcus Brown, 25, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Investigators said Brown was driving in the 22800 block of Cypresswood Drive when he was signaled to pullover. The deputy reportedly found marijuana and several small plastic bags containing cocaine and several items consistent with the sale of narcotics inside the vehicle.

Rebecca Russian, 28, was identified as a passenger in the vehicle. Officers said she was in illegal possession of prescription narcotics.

Both suspects were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Brown is being held on a $20,000 bond.

Russian was charged with possession of a controlled substance with a bond set at $1,000.

