Houston high schoolers march against gun violence in Washington D.C.

HOUSTON—Students from Emery Weiner private school are one of many packing up and heading to D. C. to "March for our Lives" by protesting gun violence in the wake of the recent school shootings.

"I'm fortunate enough to be one of the 30 plus high school students who are going to Washington D.C. tonight to participate in tomorrow's March For Our Lives event," said Weiner senior Ryan Bronston, 18.

The student-led national movement against gun violence expects around 500,000 thousand marchers. Weiner students received funding from an anonymous donor that helped to make the trip possible.

"So many (mass shootings) have happened too often and too frequently every day, frankly and I just don't think it's acceptable," said Weiner senior Sophia Kuperman, 18.

The students have been planning the trip for awhile, and have already shipped banners and posters to Washington.