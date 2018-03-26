HPD: 9-month-old shot in car seat during civilian shootout after Barber shop robbery goes wrong

HOUSTON—The Houston Police Department is searching for three men accused of shooting a 9-month-old infant and a man during an attempted robbery at a Barber Shop Sunday.

According to police, three men attempted to rob another man in the parking lot of the True City Barber Shop on Alderson at Freeport around 9 p.m. The man fought back and the robbers opened fire hitting him.

Stray bullets from the exchange of gunfire struck an infant who was strapped in a car seat in the backseat of a nearby vehicle.

The infant’s mother ran to a food truck on Corpus Christi Street at Freeport and called 9-1-1.

The robbery victim left the scene and drove himself to a IHOP on the I-10 East Freeway. He was transported by the Houston Fire Department to a nearby hospital.

The infant and the man are both in stable condition.

The robbery suspects were last seen driving away in a pickup truck and an older model car.