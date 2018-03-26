HPD: Volunteers find badly decomposed human remains in trash bag along FM 1960

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after greatly decomposed human remains were found inside a garage bag on FM 1960 over the weekend, according to the investigators.

A group of roadside cleanup volunteers were picking up trash in the 10600 block of FM 1960 around 10:10 a.m. Saturday when they found a suspicious black bag along a bridge, police said. The group flagged down nearby officers who reportedly found what appeared to be human hair inside the bag.

HPD homicide investigators responded to the scene and confirmed human remains in an advanced state of decomposition inside the bag, according to police.

The remains were taken to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences for further investigation.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

