Manvel HS student fatally hit by vehicle while walking to school along Highway 6, officials say 

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — Investigators have released the name of an Alvin ISD student after the teen was fatally struck early Monday along State Highway 6 in the Manvel area.

Demonte Benn, 18, was walking eastbound around 6:50 a.m. in the roadway near Louisiana Street when he was struck from behind by a 2017 Dodge pickup truck, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Investigators confirmed Benn was a student at Manvel High School where he was headed to.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver — identified as a 57-year-old Rosharon man — is not expected to face any charges.

The crash remains under investigation.