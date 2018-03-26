× Married elementary school teacher, 27, accused of having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old student

GOODYEAR, Ariz.(WGHP) – A married teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old student, according to ABC 15.

Brittany Zamora, 27, is facing nine counts of sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of molestation of a child, and one count of furnishing harmful material to a minor.

The victim’s father called police after finding text messages on his son’s social media that indicated sexual misconduct between the suspect and victim.

The allegations happened both on and off the campus of Las Brisas Academy Elementary School in Goodyear.

Another student is believed to have witnessed Zamora having sex with the victim on campus, according to the TV station, citing court records.

“We all had suspicions, because they were really close,” a unnamed student told FOX 10. “I hoped it was just rumors going around school.”

The suspect was jailed under a $250,000 bond and ordered to not have contact with any minors.