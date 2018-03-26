× McDonald’s refuses to make man 30 double cheeseburgers, so he tried to destroy the restaurant’s golden arches, police say

SUTHERLIN, Ore.(WGHP)— Police said a man tried to destroy the golden arches at a McDonald’s in Oregon after the restaurant refused to make him 30 double cheeseburgers.

The News-Review reported that Jedediah Ezekiel Fulton was arrested March 16 on suspicion of second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief and harassment.

Police said the suspect destroyed a banner at the restaurant and then tried to destroy the arches after staff refused his order.

Fulton also grabbed a person’s shirt, which resulted in a witness pulling out a gun, according to Sutherlin police.