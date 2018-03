Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— Fitness guru Jennifer Winters is here to help you get back into your weekly routine with another installment of #MondayMotivation.

Do the following circuit routine to build muscle and increase your metabolism.

Bounce Squats 3 sets of 20 Step Back Lunge 3 sets of 20 Tricep Back 3 sets of 20

For more health and fitness advice or to submit an application to work with Jennifer, go to https://www.facebook.com/houstonsuperwoman/