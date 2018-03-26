NFL player Michael Bennett turns himself in to Harris County authorities; charged with knowingly injuring elderly 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Michael Bennett, a defensive end for the Philadelphia Eagles, turned himself into Harris County law enforcement Monday afternoon after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Bennett is facing numerous charges related after being accused of injuring a 66-year-old disable NRG security employee during Superbowl LI in 2017. The NFL player came to Houston to watch his younger brother Martellus Bennett of the New England Patriots.

Investigators claim the older Bennett shoved the victim while making his way to the field for the post-game celebration.

NRG security personnel told Bennett he would have to use a different entrance for field access. Bennett allegedly ignored the employees' request and pushed his way through security, shoving people— including the elderly woman who was part of the security team.

Bennett has been charged with injury to the elderly, which includes intentionally and knowingly causing bodily injury to a person 65 years or older. The offense carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison a $10,000 fine.