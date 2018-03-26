Peep Show: Check out the PEEPS taste test challenge & what flavors are hoppin’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- The Easter season is upon us and candy connoisseurs at Just Born Quality Confections have been busy making a variety of PEEPS® colors, flavors and shapes for every PEEPSONALITY® in America!

CW39 Houston's Maggie Flecknoe had her favorite producer peep, Fallon Davenport hop on into studio to taste test some of the new flavors. Including three Mystery Flavors only available at Walmart.

Watch their full taste test below:

Also chew on these PEEPS® fun facts for Houston, to help kick off Spring!

Did you know…?

It would take 440 PEEPS® Chicks stacked to match the height of the famous symbol of the State Fair of Texas, Big Tex

It would take 1.7 trillion PEEPS® Chicks to fill the Astrodome

It would take 2,150 years to produce enough PEEPS® Chicks to cover the state of Texas

And check out these delicious PEEPS recipes sure to make your Easter hoppin'!