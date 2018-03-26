Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke visits TSU to rock the vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke rolled into Houston to introduce himself to more Bayou City voters in hopes of securing a win against Senator ted Cruz.

"There could be no more important moment for each one of us to stand up and be counted and contribute everything that we have for the future of this country," Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke announced at Texas Southern University Thursday night. "I want to make sure that I can represent and fight for and serve everyone in Texas," O'Rourke told NewsFix.

It's been 25 years since the Lone Star State had a democrat representing Texas in the U.S. Senate.

So what makes O'Rourke think time's up for that trend this year?

"Folks are ready for a change," he responded. "They want someone who's here to listen to and represent them and their interests in the United States Senate."

Cruz has made light of his opponent through his Texas-themed jingle "If you're gonna run in Texas, you can't be a Liberal man."

But O'Rourke has a straight appeal approach in his campaign.

"We'll be able to represent the interests of Texans, not corporations or PACs," O'Rourke contends in a Facebook video.

On Thursday, Senator Cruz tweeted, "Washington is failing the American people, but I will continue to fight for fiscal sanity."

But what do some voters think?

"So, I'm hoping to hear from the heart and not talking points," Tyland Hunter commented. "And that will sway me big time."

"I mean, honesty, I guess is that like a strange thing to ask for in politics?" Latoya Williams laughed.

"I look for integrity and just a fighting spirit," Kristine Powers said.

So far, both senate candidates have been fairly friendly toward each other, but as election day gets closer this November, we'll see if the gloves come off and this race gets down and dirty!