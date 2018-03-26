Son accused of beating father to death with baseball bat finally captured, police say

HOUSTON — The man accused of beating his father to death with a baseball bat was arrested and charged over the weekend, according to the Houston Police Department.

Kristian Pedroza, 29, is charged with murder after the death of Bulmaro Hernandez Pedroza, 64.

Police responded to the victim’s home in the 6700 block of Sylmar Street near McAvoy Drive around 12:30 a.m. on March 20 after reports of a man gruesomely beaten. Investigators said the suspect and his father got into an argument that quickly turned violent. The altercation started inside the home and then moved out onto the street, Lt. Larry Crowson said.

The father was pronounced dead when officers arrived. Police said he died from blunt force trauma.

Pedroza escaped the scene on foot and remained on the run until being taken into custody on Saturday, the police department said.

A male was beaten to death with a baseball bat by his adult son at 6700 Sylmar Rd. Officers searching for suspect. Avoid area. #HouNews CC7 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 20, 2018

