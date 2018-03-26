Stormy Daniels claims she was threatened to be mum about Trump, while another cabinet member may get the ax

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — Are storm warnings over at the White House?

"We have a whole host of evidence. This is not going away," attorney for Stormy Daniels Michael Avenatti said.

There was little calm' before the storm as the much-anticipated Stormy Daniels tell-all interview on 60 Minutes hit the airwaves Sunday night.

The porn star claims she slept with Donald Trump once back in 2006 but also dropped a new bombshell: with her lawyer claiming a Trump crony threatened Daniels back in 2011.

"A guy walked up on me, and said to me, 'Leave Trump alone, Forget the story,'" Daniels-- a.k.a. Stephanie Clifford-- revealed in her '60 Minutes' interview. "And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, 'That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom.'"

The president ignored a swarm of Stormy questions leading up to the interview.

"Is Stormy Daniels a liar?" a reported yelled at Trump as he made his way back inside the White House from Marine One.

Some Republicans see the stormy scandal as a massive storm which never made landfall.

"To me, I think that we'll talk about it. There'll be another news cycle, and then people will move on," former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci predicted.

Meantime, the White House rumor mill is churning again with speculation embattled VA Secretary David Schulkin is about to get the ax!

Some White House sources reportedly are saying Schulkin is likely out this week, with one source claiming Schulkin's odds of being ousted on Monday or Tuesday stand at about 50-50.

Schulkin's been under fire for travel he and his wife have taken, according to an inspector general report.

Rhode Island's Democratic Senator Jack Reed said, "Everyone in the cabinet's sort of being thrown overboard by the president."

Well, not exactly.

Rumor has it Energy Secretary Rick Perry may swoop in to replace Schulkin.

But on Monday, a White House spokesman said these rumors pop up everyday.

...kinda like those massive storm clouds.