Suspected DWI driver arrested after crashing vehicle into house in Spring, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An alleged drunken driver is out on bond Monday after crashing his vehicle into a house in the Spring area over the weekend, according to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office.

Investigators responded to the 21300 block of Amesbury Meadow Lane on Saturday after the crash was reported. The driver lost control of his vehicle while racing up and down the street, deputies said.

The suspect was identified as Osvaldo Rocha-Medina, 20.

He was arrested and charged after failing a field sobriety test, the constable’s office said.

Rocha-Medina was booked into the Harris County Jail, where his bond was set at $500.

No injuries were reported, but investigators said the house was severely damaged.

