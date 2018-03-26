Thousands in need of Hepatitis, HIV testing after local clinic fails federal inspection 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEXAS CITY, Texas — The Coastal Health and Wellness Clinic of Galveston County is speaking out following an inspection that led to 9,500 patients needing testing for two strains of the Hepatitis, B and C, and HIV.

Since February the federally funded clinic's dental office has been suspended pending an investigation into unsanitary sterilization practices, including 11 immediate threat-to-life violations.

Dental services at Coastal will remain closed while the Galveston County Health District and the Department of State Health Services look further into the matter.

Testing is strongly recommended for anyone who may have seen a dentist at either clinic in Texas City or Galveston for any reason between March 15, 2015 and Feb. 12. Patients who visited the clinic during that time frame may be at risk.

A hotline is setup for anyone who wants to make an appointment for free testing through Galveston County at (409) 938-2397. You can also sign up for testing online.

So far, more than 100 people have made appointments for the testing, which started Monday.