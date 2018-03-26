Troll for Beto O’Rourke posts viral pic wearing an anti-Cruz sign while posing with Sen. Ted Cruz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, Texas - Senator Ted Cruz is being trolled! It's not that big a deal, but a Beto O'Rourke supporter named 'Rebecca', who also goes by the Twitter name @LazyyMillennial pulled one over on Cruz, and now the internet is all abuzz!

The woman apparently approached Cruz at an airport for a picture wearing a big smile and a small sign that reads: "Texas deserves better than Cruz!"

When she tweeted the pic, she wrote, "Got to meet someone who supposedly represents me! Not for much longer, though!" and included the #BetoForTexas.

Beto O'Rourke is the Democratic challenger hoping to un-seat Cruz this November. The tweet has already had nearly 25,000 shares and over 114,000 likes.

She also tweeted her frustration at trying to reach Cruz through 'traditional channels' and also tweeted..... "I'm tired of voicemails."

Of course, this isn't the first trolling of Ted Cruz.

Remember back in 2016 when Cruz was compared to the Zodiac Killer, 'Grandpa' from The Munsters and even Mr. Haney from the 60's TV show Green Acres!

Some even thought Cruz was moonlighting as a metal head as the Stryper singer Michael Sweet!

In a video where Sweet sings "To Hell with the devil!", the Stryper singer and Cruz could practically be metal twins!

Our senator sure gets around, but bet he looks at a person's T-shirt or sign before he poses for a spontaneous pic next time!