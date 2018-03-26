Two police chases in two different States both caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WORLD NEWS— An Oklahoma man is behind bars for breaking into cars and sending police on a wild chase through the city streets.

Ryan Shaw and Natalie Adams were caught breaking into cars when police apprehended them. Adams, was being handcuffed when Shaw slipped away and drove off in a stolen ride.

Cops chased him for a while before breaking off the pursuit when he entered another town's jurisdiction.

For unknown reasons Shaw returned to town a half hour later in the same stolen car going 120 mph and avoiding all intersections without braking.

An officer was able to force Shaw's car off the road where it hit a curb, slamming into a big iron fence, before crashing 10 feet down into a ditch!

Police had to pull Shaw out of the sunroof but he was still trying to fight them!

Eventually police arrested Shaw on a long list of charges.

Not far away in Missouri, another wild arrest took place after a man got into a fight with local police.

The incident was all caught on body cam.

Police tried to arrest Aaron Summers for an outstanding traffic warrant, but when cops tried to arrest summers he started swinging at them, eventually breaking an officer's nose.

After 15 minutes of scuffling, they were finally able to detain him.

Summers were arrested on multiple charges including resisting arrest, property damage and possession of meth and heroine. Police also found multiple syringes inside the vehicle and credit cards that belonged to multiple people.