HOUSTON — Sentencing begins for Leon Jacobs, a local man accused of co-conspiring with his former lover to kill their spouses. Watch the video to get the latest scoop!
WATCH LIVE: Sentencing begins for Leon Jacob’s in infamous murder-for-hire case
-
Leon Jacob’s ex-girlfriend gives testimony in court during infamous murder-for-hire case
-
‘Glee’ star Mark Salling, who pleaded guilty to child pornography charge, found dead of apparent suicide
-
Leon Jacob found guilty of solicitation of capital murder
-
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Turner to discuss street conditions around UH and TSU
-
Governor Abbott announces new mitigation funding for Harvey recovery
-
-
‘Mine’s Real’ Viral video shows security guard shooting two would-be robbers who used fake gun
-
VIDEO: Father lunges at Larry Nassar in court before being restrained
-
Farms lost crops in the cold temperatures
-
WATCH: Family makes tearful plea for witnesses to come forward in Houston man’s unsolved 2013 murder
-
WATCH: Mayor Turner gives 6-month update on city’s Harvey recovery efforts
-
-
WATCH: Houston activists, survivors unveil #FightForUs movement targeting local human trafficking
-
Sending Larry Nassar to prison is just the beginning for survivors
-
Houston bounty hunter and girlfriend indicted for sex trafficking, VISA fraud