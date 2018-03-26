Woman arrested after stabbing boyfriend in southeast Houston, police say 

HOUSTON — Houston police have arrested and charged a woman accused of stabbing her live-in boyfriend in the MacGregor area over the weekend.

Ericka Naim, 40, is charged with aggravated assault-family violence.

Police responded to the 3500 block of N. MacGregor Way around 11:20 p.m. Saturday.

Terry Cooper, 51, and the suspect reportedly got into an argument that quickly escalated to violence. Witnesses told police threats were being made and, a short time later, Cooper was stabbed in the chest.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Naim was subsequently arrested and charged.

