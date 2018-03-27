× 3-year-old killed by service van in northwest Houston

HOUSTON—The Houston Police Department is investigating after a 3-year-old boy was fatally hit by a service van Monday evening.

According to police, the child was riding his bike inside the Streamside Place Apartments around 6:30 p.m. when the incident occured.

Witnesses told police that it was not uncommon for the neighborhood kids to play in the parking lot of the complex because there is no park or anywhere else to play.

The driver of the service van remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.