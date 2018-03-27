Colorado school district moves to four day school week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — The five-day school week is starting to become a thing of the past. A Colorado school district approved four-day school week starting in August of 2018. Yes, you read that right. The 5-day school week is dead for school district 27J near Denver.

“We're going to attend with kids Tuesday through Friday, moving from a five-day week to a four-day week,” Superintendent Chris Fiedler said.

Kids needs not worry, the school year won't be extended. Instead students will be in class about forty minutes longer per day and every Monday is now part of the weekend. The district will join nearly 100 other schools around the state that have already switched over to a shorter week.

“We chose Mondays because we feel that is a day to prepare for kids. Monday kind of feels a little bit like a day off,” Fiedler said.

District officials hope the change will help attract and retain high quality teachers. Teachers will now have an extra hour each day to catch up on work. “Honestly, we`re excited. We`re really excited. So, we know that the biggest impact we can have for kids is have a quality prepared teacher in front of them. We think this will do that,” Fiedler said.

The biggest question parents are asking is, “What about child care?” “We heard loud and clear that care on Mondays was a real challenge for folks,” Fiedler added.

The district will offer affordable day care for kindergarten through fifth graders for only 30 dollars each Monday. The move could be a learning lesson for the rest of the country.

“We're gonna be better in graduation rates, sat scores. School performance frameworks. I believe that whole heartedly,” Fiedler said.