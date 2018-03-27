× As the ‘stros play their last exhibition game, the fans are already looking forward to October

HOUSTON — Your World Series champs took the field Tuesday for their last exhibition game. Even though the season is just about to start, the fans are already predicting a repeat.

“Well, obviously the ‘Stros are going to win the world series this year,” Chad Spencer said.

“It wouldn’t hurt to repeat,” Colette Windom said. “I’d like to see another one, yeah. It would be great. I’ll take it.”

Brent Radford says, “we’ve got the line-up. It’s already in place and they’re just strong, and they’re still hungry.”

“We’re excited about the upcoming season,” Brandi Hilton said. “Hoping for a repeat of the World Series.”

Brittany Speights adds, “we’re big fans of Bregman, Springer and definitely Altuve.”

“I’m lookin’ forward to the Astros winning another world series and Altuve being the MVP,” Caleb Boles said.

Chad Spencer remembers last year’s opener. “Springer led off with a homer last year. Just a bomb over left field and he’s gonna do it again this year,” he said.

“We had a really good spring,” says Astros manager AJ Hinch. “I’m very happy with where we’re at. But we are ready for the season.”

The ‘Stros open the season this Thursday in Arlington against the Rangers. Their home opener will be April 2 against the Baltimore Orioles.

