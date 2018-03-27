Beaumont man accused of molesting 9-year-old girl wanted by Texas authorities, DPS says

AUSTIN, Texas — A Beaumont man has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list after the suspect violated his parole, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Shawn Monroe Cowan, 43, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.

Cowan has been wanted since June 2017 and has ties to Granbury in Hood County and Huntsville in Walker County. He was convicted of indecency with a child after an incident in Walker County involving a 9-year-old girl in March 2011.

Cowan’s last known address was in Beaumont, where he registered as a sex offender in May 2017. He has since absconded and his whereabouts are unknown, according to officials.

Cowan is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 245 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest, left calf, both upper arms, both shoulders, and both thighs. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin.

The DPS is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Cowan’s capture.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders. Last year, Texas Crime Stoppers paid $61,000 in total rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or text the letters “DPS” followed by your tip to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.