Citizenship question to return to U.S. census form; California responds with lawsuit

HOUSTON — The state of California is suing the Trump administration!

Thanks to President Donald Trump's Justice Department, the question of citizenship will be making a return to the census.

California officials have filed a lawsuit claiming claiming the question is unconstitutional.

The men running for Senate in Texas can't agree— no surprise there.

Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted applauding the decision, calling the question 'reasonable' and 'commonsense.'

His opponent, Beto O'Rourke, points out that it could end up costing Texas millions in resources and federal funds that are subject to census data.

FIEL Houston, a community organization that aids immigrants and their families, condemns the move outright.

“Adding that is a direct attack against immigrant communities,” FIEL Executive Director Cesar Espinosa said.

Cesar Espinosa tried to rally participation in the last census at several area apartment complexes, and even before this political climate, he estimates undocumented immigrant participation limped along at between 20% and 30%.

“People are already fearful that their information is going to be turned over to the federal government, in an effort to come look for them,” Espinosa said.

On the United States Census website, their mission states they 'honor privacy,' and 'protect confidentiality.' Whether or not anyone in the undocumented immigrant community believes that... guess we'll find out.