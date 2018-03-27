× Conroe officers release bodycam footage of man who shot at them

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas— The Conroe Police Department is searching for a man accused of shooting at officers during a routine traffic stop.

The incident occured Tuesday at 4:10 a.m. on the I.H. 45 N/B feeder road near Gladstell St.

Officers stopped a black Lexus and was shot at when they approached the window, police say. The officers returned gunfire, but the driver managed to get away.

The officers were not injured in the exchange.

The Lexus was later found in the Grangerland area, but the suspect is still on the loose.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. S. McCann at 936-522-3341.