Heineken pulls ‘Lighter is Better’ commercial after some call it racist— including Chance the Rapper

AMSTERDAM — Heineken says it's just a commercial for light beer. Critics say it's racist. The brewer buckled and pulled the ad.

In it, a bartender slides a bottle of Heineken Light past several black people before stopping in the hands of a white woman at the end of the bar. The spot ends with the tag line, "Sometimes, lighter is better."

Chance The Rapper threw shade tweeting the ad is "Terribly racist." Actress Gabrielle Union agrees, "Come on man!"

But not everyone in the social media universe is giving the cold beverage company the cold shoulder. One tweet says "Stop the over-sensitivity and grow up. Not everything is about you."

Another, "Sometimes rappers need to get attention or they feel irrelevant." A further dig calls out the Chicago native for misspelling the name of the beer.

This was a new version of a previous ad, which caused no issues. But at the end of the day, even Heineken says it missed the mark with this one.

Seems the ad fell flat, not the beer.

