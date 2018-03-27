Texans brace for heavy rainfall and potential cold front
HOUSTON— The National Weather Service announced Tuesday that a slow-moving storm system and cold front will be moving into and through the area.
The harsh weather is expected to start Tuesday night and continue through Thursday morning.
Heavy rainfall is expected followed by strong to severe thunderstorms.
Resources
- NWS Houston Galveston Phone Numbers: (281) 337-5074 ext. 234 or ext. 232
- NWS Houston/Galveston Webpage: www.weather.gov/houston
- National Hurricane Center Webpage: www.hurricanes.gov
- Hourly Forecasts (Click Your Location): http://forecast.weather.gov/gridpoint.php?site=hgx&TypeDefault=graphical
- West Gulf River Forecast Center Webpage: www.weather.gov/wgrfc
- AHPS Webpage: http://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=hgx