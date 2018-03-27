HPD: Man, disabled woman found brutally beaten inside Fourth Ward home

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the brutal assault of a man and disabled woman Monday night in the Fourth Ward area.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of Robin Street, where investigators found the victims inside a home.

The victims have been identified as a 57-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman.

At this time, police said there are no known suspects.

Investigators are attempting to contact witnesses present when the incident occurred.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.