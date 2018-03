× HPD: Woman survives brutal beating while fighting off attackers during home invasion

HOUSTON—The Houston Police Department are investigating after a woman was brutally beaten during a home invasion in southwest Houston.

The incident occured in the 11500 block of Montverde around 3:21 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police the woman was attacked in her driveway and savagely beaten by an unknown number of men. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she was treated for a broken jaw.