Inside Story: Houston band fighting for equality— one song at a time!

HOUSTON — Some would say equality is so "punk rock" these days. And equality's exactly what Houston punk band Giant Kitty is fighting for— one song at a time.

Lead guitarist Cassandra Chiles co-founded the group with her wife and drummer, Trinity Quirk, five years ago. The couple created an eclectic mix of two transgender women, a Muslim and a minority. Their music, a one of a kind sound with an important message.

The band’s latest album, Rampage, tackles timely issues from white-washed TV news to political complicity, gentrification and sexual assault. And the cover art, created by Chiles herself, depicts a single, obliterated lollipop.

So, crank up the amps, plug in the cords, and check the hatred at the door.

