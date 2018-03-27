Johnny Manziel’s comeback attempt continues by throwing at Texas A&M Pro Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Gone was the black matte helmet and the camouflage shorts, but still, there was Johnny Manziel throwing at a Texas A&M Pro Day.

While not the circus-like atmosphere of his 2014 Pro Day, Manziel still looked comfortable as he threw to Christian Kirk, a potential first round pick in this year's draft. It's part of Manziel's comeback attempt as he attempts to show NFL teams he's put his wild past behind him.

"I have a good team around me, and I've cut off a lot of the leaches that have been around me in my life," Manziel said. "I feel like I'm different. I feel like from a mental stand point, I've figured out what benefits me the most and what helps me, but I can sit here til I'm blue in the face. Until I get a chance to really go out and prove it, and somebody gives me an opportunity to do it, it's just all talk."

Following this event, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner will join The Spring League in Austin this week, trying to catch the eye of an NFL team. Manziel said if there's not an opportunity to join an NFL team, he plans to play in the Canadian Football League.