× Louisiana attorney general to provide an update on Alton Sterling investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry will provide an update on the investigation of Alton Sterling’s fatal shooting, according to a release from Landry’s office.

The announcement is set to take place at 11 a.m. ET Tuesday and comes nearly two years after Sterling was shot and killed by Baton Rouge police officers while they held him on the ground. The officers were responding to a call about a man with a gun and said during their altercation with Sterling that he was reaching for a gun before they shot him.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was later found that a homeless man called 911 after approaching Sterling for money, who then showed the homeless man his gun.

Federal prosecutors handed the case to Landry last summer after they found there wasn't enough evidence to warrant civil rights chargesagainst Baton Rouge police officers. Last spring, federal investigators also concluded the actions of officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II were reasonable because the evidence couldn't prove that Sterling was not reaching for a gun in the eyes of Salamoni.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Despite the federal findings, Sterling's five children filed a wrongful death lawsuit last summer, claiming their father's shooting violated his civil rights and fits a pattern of excessive force and racism within the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Abdullah Muflahi, the owner of the the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge where Sterling was shot, also sued Baton Rouge and its police department. Muflahi accused authorities of illegally taking him into custody and confiscating his security system without a warrant.

Sterling was known as the "CD man," who sold CDs and DVDs outside the convenience store where he was shot, according to local media.