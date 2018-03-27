Mattress Mack donates $2,000 gift certificates to Harvey victims helped by local PGA golfers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — With many PGA members in town for the Houston Open, Mattress Mack is giving back by teaming up with PGA golfers to help local Harvey victims once again.

"So many people haven't gotten back in their homes yet, so we can't forget the effects of Hurricane Harvey," Gallery Furniture owner Jim McIngvale pointed out. "It's time for us to keep helping."

For PGA tour member Chris Stroud, Hurricane Harvey hit close to home.

"I was unable to fly back in to help my family," Stroud said. "We had 26 people at my house up in Spring. I think it was God kinda saying, 'Hey, it's your time to help.'"

Last December, Stroud and fellow Houstonian Bobby Gates were joined by other PGA tour members for a Pro-Am fundraiser to help Harvey flood victims.

Even legend Tiger Woods participated.

The golfers raised more than a million bucks!

And 40 Houstonians received grants between $2,500 and $75,000 from the program.

"And each person you help out, we're gonna give them a $2,000 gift certificate to Gallery Furniture," Mattress Mack tacked on in a press conference on Tuesday.

"I've had people come up on the range and hug me 'cause they received money from our fund," Stroud expressed.

As Mattress Mack-- who also sponsors the Houston Open Heroes Outpost-- put it, "Houston and Texas has done a great job of reaching out to help our fellow citizens, and we're gonna continue to do that. That's who we are."

And that's a hole in one, Mack!