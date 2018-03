HOUSTON — Local emergency crews are responded to an incident involving an 18-wheeler on the Eastex Freeway northbound near I-610 North Loop, according to TxDOT officials.

The incident was reported around 1 p.m.

The details surrounding the incident have yet to be released.

Crews still working to clear heavy truck Incident on the I-69 Eastex NB connector ramp to I-610 N. Loop. pic.twitter.com/TMdbYnJaaT — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHoustonPIO) March 27, 2018

The following images were taken at the scene: