Spring Allergies: How to tackle them & are they really allergies or the flu?

HOUSTON -- Spring has sprung and that means that everything is in full bloom! Including our allergies.

CW39 Houston's Maggie Flecknoe sat down with MinuteClinic Nurse Practitioner, Alex Hacker to talk about the symptoms, remedies, and whether or not you're experiencing allergies or the flu.

Also here's some resourceful info.

Signs of Allergy vs. Cold

Itchy eyes and nose

More tears than normal

Post nasal drip

Runny, nose, clear (like water)

Scratchy throat

Sneezing

Stuffy nose

Removing Allergies from the Home

Leave shoes outside

Change and wash clothes immediately

Keep windows closed; run AC

Dust and vacuum regularly

Change AC filter frequently

Wash bedding and stuffed animals regularly

For more on MinuteClinic locations click here.