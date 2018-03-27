Suspicious package with ‘Let’s Play a game’ note left on sidewalk in The Woodlands, deputies say

THE WOODLANDS, Texas– The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office wants citizens to know that threats are no joke in light of recent deaths involving suspicious packages left around Austin, Texas. Someone thought it would be funny to scare law enforcement and residents in the Woodlands area Tuesday, but deputies are stressing the issue is no laughing matter.

The item was left on Six Pines Drive at Lake Front Circle, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post at 1:31 p.m.

The post was later updated, saying the package was determined to be safe, but deputies made it very clear that “this is not a game.”

Investigators temporarily diverted traffic from the area as a precaution.