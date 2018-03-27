Tiffany Haddish says actress bit Beyoncé

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Tiffany Haddish is back and talking about her favorite subject, Beyoncé, and she's spilling all the tea.

In a GQ Magazine interview, Haddish shares details about the night she almost fought someone in defense of Beyoncé. In the interview, Haddish says "there was this actress there, that's just like doing the mostest. She bit Beyoncé in the face."

That’s when Tiffany told Beyoncé she was going to beat the girl up, but Queen Bey told her not to worry about it and enjoy her night. Now Haddish already ran into problems telling details of partying with Beyoncé.

She is rumored to be the inspiration behind Beyoncé’s new song lyric “if they trying to party with the queen they gone have to sign a non-disclosure.” Clearly, she doesn't understand the phrase "loose lips sink ships," but we are all totally here for it.

Meanwhile, Queen Bey has been caught spending a lot of time at Target. It looks like she loves a good Target run like the rest of us, and the BeyHive is freaking out. One fan tweeted "Beyoncé shops at Target. I shop at Target now. We're basically best friends.” Another said "If Target is good enough for Beyoncé, Target is good enough for us. That's all."

The superstore has received Beyoncé’s stamp of approval, and we are all so crazy in love about it.