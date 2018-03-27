× Police: Woman found dead inside apartment; possible chemical overdose to blame

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in an apartment in southwest Houston.

Officers responded to an assault call in the 10200 block of Bissonett around 12:30 a.m. Monday and found a man being treated by the Houston Fire Department for lacerations to his arm.

The man told police that he injured his arm by breaking a window to get into the apartment, where he found the woman passed out.

The man and woman were both taken to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

The woman was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.