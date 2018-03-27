Woman gets charming love letter written by her late father 41 years later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO, Fla. — You never know what you're going to find when you walk out the door. One Orlando man found a mysterious love letter neatly folded on the ground.

"I saw this piece of paper just sort of flickering down the street, and I thought it looked interesting, so I picked it up out of curiosity and the first thing that jumped out at me is it said January 17, 1977 on it. It says, 'We will have a good life together and nice-looking kids who will have the looks of their mother. But not her ears. They will have mine,'” Chris Bowers said.

Chris Bowers was so surprised to find the letter so nicely kept that he figured it had to belong to someone, so he posted it on the Next-Door App. Immediately neighbors started looking into the lost letter and figured it had to belong to a woman who had a suitcase stolen from her car earlier in the week, and sure enough the owner was found.

Sarah Crow's father wrote that letter to her mother 41 years ago. Both of her parents have passed away, and she was given the suitcase from a relative but had no idea what was inside. “Since I had never opened it, I couldn't tell if anything was missing. so I had no idea what was missing and what wasn't,” said Crow.

This random act of kindness has gone a long way, and Sarah is grateful for good neighbors. “This whole thing has just been like humanity is still there, and people actually kind of care, and I’m like that's awesome,” said Crow.