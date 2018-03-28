At what age should kids be left alone? Utah enacts new law after mom lets 9-year-old ride subway alone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Who remembers the good ole days? When we were kids, we just hopped on our bikes and went out into the world— regardless of how old we were. But now a day, kids can't even leave their family's driveway without proper supervision.

Well, not anymore in Utah!

Free Range Kids is a new law going into effect in May that gives kids more freedom. Basically, redefining the definition of "neglect" when it comes to parenting.

The new law states: "a child, whose basic needs are met and who is of sufficient age and maturity to avoid harm or unreasonable risk of harm, to engage in independent activities. [Adding that children of sufficient age can] walk, run or bike to and from school, travel to commercial or recreational facilities, play outside and remain at home unattended."

The big question is the law never actually says what the "sufficient age" is.

Texas law states no one under 15 years old can be left alone.

The whole conversation started in Utah after a mother let her 9-year-old ride the subway alone. And if we do the math, there's a big difference between 15 and 9, right?

Independence is one thing, but keeping kids out of harm’s way....that's another thing all together.