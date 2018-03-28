Between the Lines: Craig gets a makeover from the Houston Ballet

HOUSTON — The Houston Ballet has an amazing team of stylists and designers working behind the scenes, including Amanda Mitchell, the wig-master and makeup supervisor. Ahead of the ballet's production of "Don Quixote" April 13-15, Craig Hlavaty went backstage and Mitchell showed him how they make actors and dancers look older with makeup.
