Between the Lines: Craig gets a makeover from the Houston Ballet

Posted 7:11 PM, March 28, 2018, by , Updated at 07:42PM, March 28, 2018

HOUSTON — The Houston Ballet has an amazing team of stylists and designers working behind the scenes, including Amanda Mitchell, the wig-master and makeup supervisor. Ahead of the ballet's production of "Don Quixote" April 13-15, Craig Hlavaty went backstage and Mitchell showed him how they make actors and dancers look older with makeup.