× Flash Flood Watch issued for Houston area until Thursday morning

HOUSTON –The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Houston area until early Thursday.

Meteorologists report thunderstorms and rains have developed across Texas, impacting the following counties:

Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris and Liberty, Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Matagorda, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller Washington and Wharton.

The weather service expects rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches with isolated amounts, and up to 4 to 5 inches in some areas.

What Houston Residents Can Do

Residents should also be prepared for delays in their commute or workplace/school closures, especially if heavy rain continues into the morning rush hour:

Check with employers about the possibility of working from home, or having a delayed start.

Check with schools, summer camps, daycare centers on their status before leaving home.

Check houstontranstar.org for the latest information on traffic conditions on regular routes.

Be prepared for additional traffic as high water will likely remain through the day.

If you must travel, please remember the following:

Never drive through areas of high water.

Never drive around barricades or law enforcement officers that are blocking roadways.

Avoid travel during periods of heavy rain, as it can obscure the roadway in front of you.

If you encounter an area of high water, turn around and find an alternate route.

If you find yourself trapped in rising water, immediately exit your vehicle and seek higher ground.

Reporting Damage or Flooding

Houston residents can report storm impacts to the City by calling 3-1-1 (713.837.0311), online at houston311.org, or through the Houston 311 mobile app for smartphones.

This includes:

Street or building flooding

Debris or Trees in a City street

Displaced manhole covers

