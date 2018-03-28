Houston Fire Department makes sure high water vehicles are on standby if needed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - In preparation for heavy rainfall , the Houston Fire Department has deployed four high water vehicles around the city— two on the west side and one in the north and south. These vehicles can be moved depending on need.

"The decision right now is based on what other resources we have available for water evacuation," said Samuel Pena, chief of the fire department.

During this weather event, the City of Houston Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is reminding residents to:

Turn Around, Don't Drown.® - Do not drive through flooded areas. If you come upon a flooded roadway, do not enter it. turn around. If you find yourself in a dangerous situation where your vehicle is taking on water, get out, get to a higher place and call 911.

Monitor official sources for current conditions, such as

- Harris County Flood Warning System (harriscountyfws.org)

- Houston Transtar (houstontranstar.org)

- National Weather Service Houston/Galveston Forecast Office (weather.gov/houston)

Monitor stream, bayou, and creek condition. Rain may move repeatedly across the same area, causing a rise on creeks and bayous. Creeks and bayous may exceed their banks. Stay informed about conditions, and avoid traveling near creeks or bayous.

Avoid traveling during periods of heavy rain. Rain can keep you from seeing the road ahead of you, and can result in dangerous accidents.

Meanwhile, the Houston City Council has delayed voting on amending Chapter 19 of the Houston City Code until next week. The amendment would regulate new construction for the 100 and 500-year floodplains, changing elevation requirements for new construction.